CRT, according to Mike Pence, teaches kindergarteners to be “afraid of their skin color.”

Mike Pence, the former vice president, has continued to criticize critical race theory, arguing that it teaches kindergarten-age children to be “ashamed of their skin tone.”

During a speech at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines on Friday, Pence offered his most recent views on critical race theory, or CRT. He criticized Joe Biden’s administration of substituting “political indoctrination” for “patriotic education.”

“They destroyed our 1776 Commission and allowed critical race theory to be taught in our schools,” he stated. Critical race theory instructs children as early as kindergarten to be ashamed of their skin color, rather than teaching all of our children to be proud of their nation.

“Critical race theory is state-sanctioned racism, pure and simple, and every American, every day, should resist it.”

CRT is an academic theory that looks at history through the prism of racism and claims that racism is ingrained in American law and institutions.

Conservatives, on the other hand, have used it as a political rallying cry, alleging that it is an attempt to rewrite American history and persuade white people that they are innately racist.

At the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center on Friday, Pence reaffirmed his remarks about critical race theory.

He stated, “It’s long past time to abandon the left-wing reflex to identify systematic racism in every institution in the country.” “The United States of America is not a racist country. The United States of America is the most just, moral, and inclusive nation that has ever existed on the face of the planet.”

According to the Associated Press, there is little to no proof that critical race theory is taught to K-12 public school pupils.

It is generally taught in universities, not in primary, middle, or high schools, according to Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

However, 26 states have initiated bills or taken other measures to limit it thus far. This is a condensed version of the information.