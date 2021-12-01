Crowds assemble outside the Supreme Court as the fate of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance.

Crowds have gathered outside the Supreme Court as the court prepares to hear a Mississippi case that could have far-reaching implications for abortion rights across the country.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case attempting to reinstate a 2018 Mississippi law prohibiting most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, will be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The stakes are high because Mississippi is requesting that the court use the case to overturn Roe v. Wade, the famous 1973 decision that established a countrywide right to abortion. Starting at 10 a.m. EST, the arguments will be broadcast live on the Supreme Court’s website.

Activists from all sides of the abortion controversy gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. early Wednesday, holding signs and placards.

On Tuesday night, dozens of anti-abortion campaigners gathered outside the court for a candlelight vigil. UltraViolet, a women’s advocacy group, also held a rally outside the court, holding up brilliantly illuminated letters that read “Abortion is Freedom.” The Supreme Court has never allowed states to prohibit abortion before viability—the period at which a fetus may survive outside the womb, which is around 24 weeks.

However, the Mississippi case will be heard by a court with a 6-3 conservative majority, leading analysts to believe that a decision will overturn or undercut the Roe decision.

Three appointees of former President Donald Trump, who promised during his 2016 presidential campaign to nominate justices who would oppose abortion rights, have changed the court.

According to The Associated Press, a decision in the Mississippi lawsuit is likely by late June 2022.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights research organization, 21 states currently have laws or constitutional changes in place “that would make them guaranteed to attempt to restrict abortion as soon as possible” if Roe is overturned or severely weakened by the Supreme Court.

Restricting abortion access will disproportionately impact Black women and other minorities, according to reproductive rights groups.

Abortion restrictions are “racist, misogynistic, and detrimental to families across the country,” according to Michelle Colon, co-founder of SHERo Mississippi.

Hundreds of doctors and medical professionals have signed an open letter urging the Supreme Court to maintain Roe v. Wade and lawmakers to protect abortion access and providers.

