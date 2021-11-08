Critics point to robed churchgoers praying outside Planned Parenthood.

A viral video showed the scenes outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in New York, as a church congregation waited up to pray.

The video was shared by TikTok user @boweryboi yesterday and has received over 200,000 views, many of whom are perplexed.

On-screen, he typed, “Today I’m taking a stroll in the East Village.” As he zoomed in on what appeared to be an entire church congregation, he shouted, “Boom.” The group was dressed in robes, with one holding a giant cross above his head and a portrait of the Virgin Mary on exhibit. The church to which the group belonged is unknown.

The people were lined up, and several of them had their heads down, as if praying toward the Planned Parenthood building. A walkie-talkie was seen being used by one of the men.

Protests against abortions are regular outside Planned Parenthood, despite the fact that the video didn’t clarify what the church members were doing.

What are your thoughts on what's going on here, and is this something that happens on a regular basis? "I wish they'd channel their energy towards advocating for cheap daycare and other forms of assistance, not simply access to healthcare for women," one user said.

For most viewers, the subject went beyond the abortion argument and included the fact that many people who visit Planned Parenthood do so for a variety of reasons. Planned Parenthood also provides affordable birth control and STI testing, with abortions being performed at only a few facilities.

“The joke is that most of us go to Planned Parenthood for reasons unrelated to what they are opposing,” one person said.

“Most people have no idea what Planned Parenthood is for. “The majority of the services they provide are not related to abortion,” said another.

Some visitors to the site said that church members’ protests are routine, but not as numerous as those seen in the video: “I walk by there every day and normally only 2-3 are there,” one wrote.

Another remarked, “There used to be one woman standing there every day with a placard.”

It can occasionally be "much worse than this," according to one user, who noted that it "happens at least once a week."