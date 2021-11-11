Critics accuse Kyle Rittenhouse of faking tears in his film ‘Crocodile Tears.’

Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of acting out “crocodile tears” after breaking down during his trial testimony.

During his testimony in court on Wednesday, the 18-year-old began hyperventilating, leading Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder to ask for a 10-minute recess.

Rittenhouse was detailing the events that led up to his first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, being shot.

He told the jury how he couldn’t get away from a throng of demonstrators around him, including Joshua Ziminski, who was loaded with a rifle.

Rosenbaum began “running from my right side and I was cornered,” according to the defendant, before becoming agitated and unable to talk. During the defendant’s testimony, his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, was also heard sobbing heavily.

However, some have accused the 18-year-old of acting upset in order to portray himself as the victim in the polarizing trial in which he is accused of two counts of death and attempted homicide in the August 2020 shootings at the Black Lives Matter rally.

LeBron James, the NBA star, was one among the most high-profile figures to reject Rittenhouse’s testimony, dismissing claims that he cried.

LeBron James, the NBA star, was one among the most high-profile figures to reject Rittenhouse's testimony, dismissing claims that he cried.

"What kind of tears????? I didn't see any. Knock it off, man! Before entering the courtroom, that child ate several lemon heads," James sent out a message to his 50 million Twitter followers.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a CNN commentator, wrote: "Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, who also injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Consider how much their loved ones have cried, not crocodile tears, but genuine agony and loss."

Amanda Marcotte, a Salon writer, tweeted: "This brat's crocodile tears are a joke. When you are minding your own business and someone attacks you, you must defend yourself. Rittenhouse took up a gun and set off in search of danger. He discovered it and, in a rational world, would be sentenced to prison for it."