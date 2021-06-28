Critical Race Theory is discussed during a school board meeting, and transgender policy descends into violence.

After a school board in Virginia cut short public participation during a hearing debating suggestions about the treatment of transgender children, one man was detained and another was issued a trespassing notice.

Following protests from parents in the Virginia district who oppose the new policy on transgender rights and the teaching of critical racial theory (CRT) in schools, the Loudoun County School Board (LCS) meeting grew tense on Tuesday evening.

According to a copy of the document, the transgender policy would force staff at Loudoun County schools to use students’ preferred pronouns and allow them to use toilets that “correspond to their regularly claimed gender identity.”

Parents were at the meeting to protest the transgender policy and CRT, according to NBC Washington. Security was strong at the gathering, according to NBC Washington.

When the Loudoun County, Virginia school board closed public comment because the crowd had gotten out of hand, parents protesting against critical race theory broke into the national anthem.

twitter.com/qms00grIIj

June 22, 2021 — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter)

Parents protesting against CRT in the region on June 12 heightened tensions, with some holding placards stating “judge character not skin color” and “critical racial theory is poison!”

According to some academics, CRT is an academic subject that studies race and racism as social phenomena across history and opposes standard approaches to racial justice.

Several Republican personalities have slammed the subject of study and pushed to prohibit CRT from being taught in schools and institutions.

Despite the objections, the LCS has disputed that CRT is taught in the district’s schools, according to WJLA.

On Tuesday, over 260 people lined up to speak about the policy proposal for transgender kids and to oppose CRT. Some parents yelled “shame on you” and carried posters that read “we the parents stand up” and “education not indoctrination.”

After several parents spoke up in support of the policy, the LCS School Board called for a 5-minute timeout to allow the parents to settle down.

After the recess was over, the LCS School Board Chair Brenda Sheridan said that the group had voted unanimously to shut down the meeting again if. This is a brief summary.