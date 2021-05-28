Cristhian Bahena Rivera was unanimously found guilty in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder by a 12-member jury on Friday for the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.

After killing a University of Iowa student who was taken while on the run in 2018, Bahena Rivera, a farm worker who illegally entered the United States from Mexico, will be sentenced to life in prison. After a two-week trial in the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa, he was sentenced.

According to the Associated Press, the jury debated Rivera’s fate for seven hours on Thursday and Friday in a trial that sparked national fury over illegal immigration and random violence against women. Three people of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish ancestry and nine white people made up the group.

Bahena Rivera has been in detention since August 2018, when he was apprehended after leading detectives to the body of a 20-year-old in a cornfield. Judge Joel Yates ordered him to be kept without bond until his sentencing hearing on July 15.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Bahena Rivera will be condemned to life in prison with no chance of release.

Tibbetts was described as a pleasant individual who was pursuing a career as a child psychologist while still competing in track and cross country in high school.

On the evening of July 18, 2018, she went for a usual run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, but she never returned home. After failing to show up for her summer employment at a day care center, she was reported missing the next day.

Her disappearance from the 1,700-person village was instantly deemed odd, and hundreds of volunteers joined local, state, and federal agencies in a well publicized search for her.

Investigators say they cracked the case open about a month later after getting surveillance video from a homeowner that showed a dark figure sprinting in the distance that looks to be Tibbetts for a split second. A black Chevy Malibu with chrome mirrors and door handles drives by 20 seconds later, and then back and forth multiple times over the next 20 minutes, according to the footage.

The following day, a sheriff’s deputy saw Bahena Rivera, who worked at a local dairy farm, driving the unusual vehicle. During a prolonged questioning that began on August 20, 2018, This is a condensed version of the information.