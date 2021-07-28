Crews battling Oregon’s bootleg fire are benefiting from the cooler weather, according to officials.

The Bootleg Wildfire in Oregon has grown to over 413,000 acres, with officials saying on Wednesday that the cooler, more humid weather had been “helpful” to fire firefighters.

The Bootleg Fire has scorched 413,400 acres and is currently 53 percent contained, according to a recent report on the InciWeb national wildfire information system. Officials first reported the Bootleg Fire on July 6, and it’s burning in Oregon’s Fremont-Winema National Forest, some 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls. According to officials, the Bootleg Fire was started by lightning.

“The colder temperatures and precipitation yesterday were a welcome change,” said Bootleg Fire incident meteorologist and emergency response specialist Chris Foltz of the National Weather Service’s Central Region Headquarters in a Wednesday report.

“A soaking rain fell yesterday, dropping as much as 0.6 of an inch on the western part of the fire,” Foltz stated in the statement. Although the eastern side was drier, it still received a tenth of an inch of rain. Although rain did not fall in all sections of the fire, the cooler, more humid weather are generally advantageous to firefighting crews.”

According to the Wednesday report, rain and clouds kept humidity levels near the fire at 60%, which “significantly controlled fire behavior,” according to officials. While fire workers benefited from cooler temperatures and precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials warned that “warmer temperatures will return and humidity will diminish starting today and over the next few days,” according to the bulletin.

The Bootleg Fire has burned countless structures and cars in its path as it has grown. The Bootleg Fire damaged at least 161 residences, 247 structures, and 342 cars, according to a Tuesday update on InciWeb.

“As firefighters and surveyors continue to work through the interior of the fire, these numbers may rise,” officials stated on Tuesday.

The Bootleg Fire has also led multiple evacuations and forced the closure of the Fremont-Winema National Forest as personnel battle to put out the fire. Here’s a link to an updated map of evacuations.

"The grim reality is that we're going to see more of these," Oregon Governor Kate Brown stated on CNN's State of the Union about the Bootleg Fire.