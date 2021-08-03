Crews are dealing with ‘explosive fire growth’ as the Dixie Blaze in California grows to over 250K acres.

Crews battling the Dixie Fire in California have been dealing with “explosive fire growth” as the inferno has spread to over 250,000 acres.

The fire has burnt at least 253,052 acres and is currently 35 percent contained, according to Cal Fire data.

Cal Fire authorities claimed that firefighters on the Dixie Fire’s East zone encountered “rapid fire growth” late Monday afternoon, according to a recent update.

“As the fire progressed near Greenville, engines, firefighters, and heavy equipment transferred from other areas to improve structure protection and direct line construction. “Last night, night shift firefighters resumed that work,” officials said in an update on the fire’s East zone.

“Today’s forecast predicts for dry, hot, and windy conditions, as well as the return of active fire activity. Building lines are being concentrated on to contain northern perimeter growth, safeguard structures, and hold the rest of the fire perimeter.”

Crews on the Dixie Fire’s West zone are expecting to confront greater fire behavior owing to “drying conditions,” according to a recent update.

“Forecasted weather patterns remain constant with no large weather changes however conditions remain near critical with gusty, hot, and dry weather today,” officials said in an update for the fire’s West zone. Late Wednesday into Thursday, a dry cold front will deliver a wind test to the fire before a quieter weather pattern returns.”

Officials originally reported the Dixie Fire on July 14 in Butte and Plumas counties, and it has continued to expand since then. The Dixie Fire burnt 220,012 acres and was only 23% contained only last week.

The Dixie Fire has destroyed 67 structures and damaged at least nine others, according to Cal Fire data.

The Dixie Fire has grown to become the 11th-largest wildfire in California history, despite the fact that its cause is still unknown. It is the country’s second-largest active wildfire, after only Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, which has burnt over 413,000 acres.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuation orders for communities around Lake Almanor on Tuesday in response to the fire’s “explosive” growth.

