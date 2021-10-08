Cream and Starburst Berries It’s Possible to Get a Real Halloween Costume, and Here’s How to Do It.

If you’ve been on TikTok in the last month, you’ll be familiar with the melody of “Berries and Cream”—and now, you can get your hands on the Starburst costume in time for Halloween.

Starburst is holding a sweepstakes-style competition to give 20 TikTok users the chance to dress up like the internet’s favorite “young guy” from 1600s England.

The song that accompanied a 2007 Starburst commercial has resurfaced online in recent months, becoming a continuously popular song and even being remixed with others.

Starburst first aired the “Berries and Cream” commercial in 2007, to promote the brand’s new flavor. The Berries and Cream Boy, played by New York-based artist Jack Ferver, was engaged to assist the company.

The advertisement was generally well received, although it was certainly talked about, leading to Ferver’s follow-up dance tutorials.

Fourteen years later, Gen Z resurrected the song on the internet, with Ferver joining in with a popular TikTok account dedicated to the character. What started out as a comical song to go along with jokes about feeling old-fashioned has turned into an endless series of remixes and mashups of popular songs.

Users can now dress up as the viral persona for the upcoming Halloween season, taking the online joke offline. Starburst announced a competition to give away the costumes on its TikTok account.

A black bob wig, the distinctive jacket with a collar and cuffs, pantaloons, and socks are included in the costume.

@starburst

For a chance to win a Little Lad costume, post your #berriesandcream dance! Use the hashtag #StarburstLittleLad and enter the giveaway. Open until 10/7 at 11:59 ET (rules in bio) Little Lad Dance – STARBURST Berries and Creme – starburst You can also see the video here.

“Seeing you all has made us all so happy,” they added in the video, “that we want to give some lucky winners the perfect Halloween surprise: a Little Lad costume.”

All contestants must do is post a video of themselves executing the Little Lad dance while utilizing the same sound that Starburst used in the video. If you’re not sure how to do the dance, they created a helpful guide in 2007.

