Craig Tamanaha has been identified as a suspect in the arson of a Fox News Christmas tree.

The man accused of torching the Christmas tree outside Fox News’ New York headquarters has been identified.

In connection with the blaze, the New York Police Department verified to The Washington Newsday that Craig Tamanaha, 49, has been charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance-endangering others, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and disorderly conduct.

The fire at Fox Square, on the junction of West 48 Street and Sixth Avenue, is not believed to be politically motivated, according to police.

Tamanaha, who is homeless, was detained early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly seen climbing the Christmas tree placed outside Fox News Channel’s Manhattan offices by security.

“Officers arrived and witnessed the individual fleeing the scene, and he was put into custody without incident,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

The fire was quickly put out by firefighters, and no injuries have been reported.

After he was transferred to the MTN Precinct for processing, police claimed they removed a lighter from the suspect, but it’s unknown if an accelerant was used to start the fire.

According to authorities, the cause of the fire will be investigated by the NYC Fire Marshall, and the investigation is ongoing.

Outside Fox News’ HQ on the Avenue of the Americas in #Manhattan and #Newyork, a Christmas tree has caught fire.

During a live broadcast of Fox News @ Night, Fox News host Shannon Bream reported on the Christmas tree fire.

“”You can see the smoke and aftermath, and crews appear to be on the site,” Bream said. They’re attempting to bring things under control. We’ll keep you informed.

“It’s a big, lovely, well-decorated tree right there on the Avenue of the Americas, Sixth Avenue in New York City, but kudos to the staff who appear to have it under control.”

Bream continued, "This is our traditional Christmas tree from the United States. The fire breaks out."