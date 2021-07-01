Covid’s comeback event in New York will feature Springsteen, Simon, and Hudson.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Hudson would headline a concert in Central Park in August to commemorate the city’s recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

At a virtual news briefing, the mayor said, “It’s going to be a fantastic moment for the city, celebrating our rebirth, marking our comeback, and it’s going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history.”

Last month, Mr. de Blasio announced that producer Clive Davis would assemble an all-star lineup for an August performance in Central Park. There hasn’t been a firm date set yet.

Mr. de Blasio stated that more acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The show will take place 30 years after Simon’s legendary Central Park concert on August 15, 1991, which was recorded and released as a live CD and concert video.

Last weekend’s return of Bruce Springsteen to Broadway was a significant step forward in the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

“He is incredibly popular in New York City, despite the fact that he is from New Jersey – no one is perfect,” Mr de Blasio added.

Hudson, a Grammy and Oscar winner, is “someone who expresses the strength and drive that we’re all feeling as we struggle through this crisis,” according to the mayor.