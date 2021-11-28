COVID Variants Are Made Up by Democrats, According to Fox Hosts

On Saturday, the hosts of Fox & Friends implied that Democrats were inventing new coronavirus types.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth, and Will Cain examined the prospect that the US will impose new lockdowns in the wake of the Omicron variant’s recent discovery by South African researchers.

“We’re experimenting with the idea of possible lockdowns again,” Cain explained. “We’re experimenting with the concept of shutting down the economy that caused the crisis… You can’t shut down an economy and expect it to come back roaring.” Campos-Duffy then mentioned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, presenting him as “possibly our new president in 2024, or so the Democrats wish,” according to Campos-Duffy. Coronavirus variations are made up to benefit Democrats, according to Fox News hosts: “There’s always a fresh version,” CAIN says. HEGSETH: “About every October, every two years, expect a variety.” “You’re probably right…”, says CAIN. [Mimicking a phone call] HEGSETH: “We’re going to have to come up with a fresh version here.” pic.twitter.com/cXhbWY2vWa November 27, 2021 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) Buttigieg “Has stated that we won’t be able to solve the supply chain problem until the pandemic is gone, unless Covid is over,” Campos-Duffy said. “Now we have these new variations. So that’s the solution: more lockdowns, more lockdowns, more panic, and he won’t have to do his job of mending the supply chain because we’ll just keep it going.” “There’s always a fresh variation,” Cain explained.

Hegseth then asserted that every couple of years, a new variety would arise, meaning that they would be timed to correspond with election years. “Every October, every two years, you can count on a variety,” he remarked.

Cain said to Hegseth, “You’re probably correct. They may, however, accelerate. It’s possible that the variants will arrive sooner.” “We’re going to need a new version here,” Hegseth said, imitating a person on the phone. Some people on social media slammed the conspiracy hypothesis, while others said that Democrats were using variants to gain an electoral edge.

“The MEV – the Midterm Election Variant – has arrived!” Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas, took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the “They NEED a cause to send out unsolicited mail-in ballots across the country. Democrats would go to any length to CHEAT during an election, but we won’t let them!”