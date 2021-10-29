COVID Vaccines Provide Five Times More Protection Than Virus Immunity, According to the CDC.

According to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccination is nearly five times more effective at preventing COVID-19 than protection gained by contracting and recovering from the virus (CDC).

Vaccine-induced immunity was 5.49 times more protective than infection-induced immunity, according to a study published Friday in the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The study looked at data from the VISION Network, which spans nine states and includes 187 hospitals. The findings contradict an Israeli study published in August that revealed that people who had previously been infected with COVID-19 were much less likely than those who had not been immunized to contract the Delta form.

In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated, “We now have new evidence that underlines the value of COVID-19 vaccinations, even if you have had prior illness.” “This study contributes to the body of evidence suggesting vaccination protection against severe COVID-19 illness.” “The best method to stop COVID-19, including the creation of variations,” Walensky noted, “is through widespread COVID-19 immunization and disease prevention measures like mask use, frequent hand washing, physical separation, and staying home while unwell.”

The mRNA injections manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech were included in the study. The Moderna vaccine was somewhat more successful at preventing infections, according to other recent research, however both vaccines provided significant protection and were superior to natural immunity. The study did not include the Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

Vaccine opponents have used the Israeli study as evidence that so-called “natural immunity” is superior to vaccine immunity. Regardless of the amount of protection, medical authorities have almost universally recommended against rash recommendations of deliberately infecting oneself in order to gain immunity. COVID-19 has killed about 740,000 people in the United States. Although a small number of deaths are currently being reviewed and significant reactions do occur rarely, the CDC has not determined that COVID-19 vaccines have caused any deaths.

Differences in testing procedures and vaccine timing, according to researchers, could explain the gap between the latest study and the Israeli research. Any positive COVID-19 test results were included in the Israeli study, whereas the. This is a condensed version of the information.