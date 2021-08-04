COVID vaccines and weekly testing are now required for NYC transit workers by the state.

According to the Associated Press, New York City transit workers are the latest group to be mandated by the state to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly virus testing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a new directive on Monday that affects public transit and airport employees. Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York Public announced last week that by mid-September, all city employees, including teachers and law enforcement officers, will be required to get vaccinated or undergo weekly coronavirus testing. Cuomo issued the same requirement for state employees on Wednesday, saying they must get vaccinated by Labor Day or be tested weekly.

Workers at state-run hospitals and veterans homes, on the other hand, cannot refuse vaccination and must get vaccinated, according to Cuomo.

“The vaccine is free, safe, and effectiveâ€”and it is our most powerful weapon in this ongoing battle,” Cuomo said in a statement released on Sunday. “If you are still unvaccinated, you are still at risk, and getting your vaccination as soon as possible is critical.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Cuomo stopped short of requiring masks or inoculations for the entire public on Monday, citing a lack of legislative authority.

The governor asked pubs and restaurants to serve only persons who have been vaccinated, and he suggested that more hospitals require personnel to be vaccinated. Imposing requirements, on the other hand, would necessitate a legislative act to restore emergency powers that had lapsed, he said.

De Blasio said he was “strongly recommending” that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors when not at home shortly after Cuomo spoke to reporters, but he rejected to make masking mandatory.

Over the past week, an average of roughly 2,300 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York state, up from around 300 new cases per day in late June. The Delta version of the coronavirus is responsible for 72 percent of new cases in New York City, according to health experts.

Infection rates have been growing across the country. In areas of the United States where the Delta variety is causing infection increases, the government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released guidelines suggesting that even vaccinated persons wear masks indoors.

Instead of reimposing mask restrictions, the governor and mayor have emphasized the importance of vaccination. This is a condensed version of the information.