Covid Vaccine Passports are compared to Jewish Holocaust Badges by an Alabama official.

After allegedly equating COVID-19 vaccine passports to badges put on Jews by the Nazis, an elected official in Alabama has apologized.

A member of the public contacted Kimberly B. Cook, a council member for the City of Vestavia Hills outside of Birmingham, on Facebook, stating that “pretty soon we’ll be asked to wear a gold ‘U’ on our breast pockets, a la Germany’s Jewish badges.”

His remarks were accompanied by a photo of Jewish girls and women wearing the star.

“Yes, this analogy fits perfectly,” Cook responded, whose husband of more than 30 years is running for the Alabama Supreme Court in 2022.

Vestavia Hills city council member (and wife of AL Supreme Court candidate) thinks vaccine passports are comparable to the Holocaust in a public Facebook post. pic.twitter.com/FRhpdeNH76

August 13, 2021 — Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb)

One user responded to her comments by posting an image of a California immunization record card and asking, “Are these individuals completely unaware with this form?” School attendance is already obligatory for youngsters and has been for many years. This person is completely stupid. We already have “vaccine passports.” And no, it’s not the Holocaust.”

“This necessitates such a warped cognitive leap that it appears to be satire,” commented another. We are genuinely living in two different mental universes.”

Cook eventually deleted the post after her comments were extensively shared on social media and later apologized via AL.com, saying she had made a “mistake.”

“I’m mortified that I made this mistake, I honestly am,” she stated. I recognize now that that was extremely disrespectful because I am well aware of the Holocaust’s significance.

“I’m quite upset; I didn’t consider the impact of my agreement with someone else’s article, and I deeply regret it. The analogy was simply incorrect.”

Cook, a writer, artist, singer, Boy Scout leader, and self-described “Christian conservative,” is said to be vaccinated, despite her opposition to mandatory vaccinations.

She is the Education Liaison for the Vestavia Hills City Schools, and prior to being elected to the council, she worked at SouthTrust Bank as a software systems engineer.

Her spouse, Associate Justice Greg Cook, is running for the job. This is a condensed version of the information.