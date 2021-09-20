COVID Vaccine Exemptions have “no credible religious argument,” according to a Texas megachurch leader.

The 12,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas will not be able to utilize their religious convictions to avoid COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The church’s head, Rev. Robert Jeffress, recently stated that “there is no serious theological case against vaccines,” adding that he and his staff “are neither offering nor pushing members to seek religious exemptions from the vaccine regulations” in an email to the Associated Press.

Given Jeffress’ status as a prominent role in the pro-Trump evangelical community, the news came as a shock to some. During former President Donald Trump’s presidency, Jeffress visited the White House several times and backed him up during impeachment hearings.

While Trump has now come out in favour of COVID immunizations, despite being booed by his followers, he originally refused to promote the vaccine on the grounds of “freedom” and questioned the FDA over an alleged privileged relationship with Pfizer.

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina are among the Republicans who have advocated anti-vaccine sentiments. This anti-vaccination stance has found support among Republican voters, with 58 percent of those who stated they would “definitely not” get the vaccine identifying as Republicans in a July Kaiser Family Foundation study.

Evangelical Christians, who make up 56 percent of Republicans, are more likely to be anti-vaccine, according to the Pew Research Center. According to a study by the Public Religion Research Institute, 44% of white evangelical Protestants oppose the vaccine, tying Hispanic protestants as the most vaccine-averse religious group.

Despite the suspicion of some evangelicals, Jeffress’ viewpoint is consistent with that of other conservative leaders who have backed members of their congregations obtaining the shot.

According to the Pew Research Center, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also known as the Mormon church, is 70% Republican, and its leadership just came out in support of vaccination. The church’s leadership body, the First Presidency, issued an August statement encouraging members to get the shot and wear masks indoors, adding, “We can win this fight if everyone will follow the smart and considerate suggestions of medical experts and government leaders.”

