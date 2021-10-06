COVID vaccine allegedly contains a “living organism with tentacles,” according to a Republican lawmaker from New Hampshire.

The COVID vaccination, according to a 79-year-old Republican state representative from New Hampshire, has “living organisms with tentacles.” No, it doesn’t.

According to NHPR, Representative Ken Weyler, who has served in the state House for 30 years, recently sent a discredited, phony report filled of conspiracy theories to his federal colleagues.

Plotters in Vatican City, Washington, D.C., and London, according to the study, were responsible for COVID-19 fatalities. COVID-19 vaccinations are also said to contain “living organism(s) with tentacles.”

There are no living organisms in the three primary COVID-19 vaccinations. Sugars, acids, acid stabilizers, lipids, and messenger ribonucleic acid are the only ingredients (mRNA). The genetic material in the mRNA molecules allows the body to produce a viral protein, which induces an immunological response.

Weyler has stated that the federal government, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci are not reliable providers of COVID-19 information.

Weyler has never been vaccinated. He has stated that he will not be getting vaccinated because he has “had 25 years of flu injections.” I think I’ve got antibodies.”

He’s also the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. He and other Republicans in that position rejected his state’s acceptance of $27 million in federal funding to bolster immunization efforts. They said that the money was unnecessary for the state.

“They want everyone to get the shot,” says the narrator. Why?” Weyler was the one who inquired. “Are they being bribed by Big Pharma?” you might wonder. Is there anything in the shot that will aid in their control of us? I’m reading a lot of stuff that make me quite suspicious.”

The state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, has joined congressional Democrats in asking for Weyler’s dismissal as the House’s chief budget writer due to his conspiracy theories.

GOP House Speaker Sherman Packard has declined, claiming that Weyler is simply sharing “information” with his colleagues.

During a COVID-19 hearing in mid-September, Weyler argued against his state’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinnette. When Shibinnette claimed that 90% of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire were unvaccinated, Weyler accused her of lying.

Weyler’s COVID-19 “misinformation” has been condemned by Shibinette and other Democratic colleagues. According to the aforementioned news agency, Shibinette stated that his words dissuade others from getting vaccinated.

