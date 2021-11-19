COVID vaccination rates in Africa are low, but the region avoids the worst cases, perplexing scientists.

Many experts thought the COVID-19 pandemic would spread across Africa when it first emerged last year, but the continent has yet to see any large outbreaks, perplexing scientists.

Despite the fact that only about 6% of Africans are vaccinated and many people do not use masks on a regular basis, the World Health Organization has labeled Africa as “one of the least impacted regions in the world.”

Something “strange” is going on across the continent, according to Wafaa El-Sadr, head of global health at Columbia University.

“Africa lacks the vaccines and resources to combat COVID-19 that Europe and the United States have, yet they appear to be doing better,” she said.

The decreased number of instances could be attributable to the population being younger—the average age is 20—or to lower rates of urbanization and more time spent outdoors, according to researchers. Others believe it has something to do with previous illnesses with other diseases or the fact that people across the continent are better accustomed to dealing with outbreaks even when vaccines are not available.

According to the Associated Press, COVID-19 patients who had previously been exposed to malaria were less likely to display severe symptoms or die, according to Ugandan researchers.

The Malaria Consortium’s Jane Achan, a senior research advisor and co-author of the paper, told the Associated Press that they went into the investigation anticipating that previous malaria exposure would make COVID-19 infections worse.

“We were actually quite astonished to see the opposite—that malaria may protect you,” Achan added.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

African authorities haven’t gotten enough credit for moving fast, according to Devi Sridhar, head of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, noting Mali’s decision to close its borders before COVID-19 arrived.

“I believe there is a different cultural attitude in Africa, where these countries have handled COVID with a sense of humility,” Sridhar added, citing Ebola, polio, and malaria as examples.

The coronavirus has ravaged South Africa in recent months, killing an estimated 89,000 people, making it the continent’s worst country. However, while African authorities acknowledge that there may be gaps, they are not reporting large numbers of unexpected events at this time. This is a condensed version of the information.