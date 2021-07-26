COVID Vaccination Is Not Required to Enter Public Spaces Under New ‘Medical Freedom’ Law

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed a “medical freedom” bill into law, prohibiting the state from mandating residents to have received the COVID-19 vaccine in order to use public facilities or services.

“Every individual has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or force by the government to receive an immunization,” according to the law.

“Accordingly, no person may be compelled to receive a COVID-19 immunization in order to secure, receive, or access any public facility, public benefit, or public service from the state of New Hampshire, or any political subdivision thereof, including but not limited to counties, cities, towns, precincts, water districts, school districts, school administrative units, or any other political subdivision thereof, including but not limited to counties, cities, towns, precincts, water districts, school

However, the statute contains some exceptions.

It does not take the place of the state’s mental health system’s emergency admission process or the requirement for vaccination to attend schools and daycare organizations. It also excludes county nursing homes, and the law states that the state’s department of prisons “may impose medical treatment or immunization for convicts where a direct threat exists.”

The bill makes no mention of private firms.

By Monday evening, this website has not received a response from Governor Sununu’s office, which is a Republican.

“This new law says that the State cannot mandate vaccines, nor can the State Government create rules to participate in society based on an individual NH Citizens private medical status,” wrote Republican state senator Timothy Lang, one of the bill’s proponents, on Facebook.

According to data from The New York Times, about 75% of adults in New Hampshire have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Even as cases rise around the country, they remain low in New Hampshire. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state reported 20 new cases on Sunday, up from 18 on June 25. On December 6, the number of cases in New Hampshire reached an all-time high of 870.

Sununu is a strong supporter of the COVID-19 vaccination. During a briefing on the virus last week, he urged locals to get vaccinated once more, according to local WMUR-TV.

He remarked, “It’s very real, and it’s not going away anytime soon.” “We have the ability… This is a condensed version of the information.