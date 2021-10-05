COVID Testing Tent is flipped by anti-vaccine mandate protesters in New York.

A demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in New York City on Monday devolved into violence as the group marched throughout the city.

The event began in Brooklyn at the New York City Department of Education’s offices (DOE). Teachers had until this past Friday to acquire at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or they would be barred from returning to work, according to the Department of Education’s latest employee mandate. Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent reporter, took film of the events as they transpired.

The crowd is forming outside the Brooklyn Department of Education #NewYork pic.twitter.com/TkzQ4xORFQ

October 4, 2021 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene)

It was projected that denying the inoculation would result in the layoff of up to 8,000 DOE employees. However, according to Danielle Filson, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who stated on Twitter that 95 percent of DOE employees have been vaccinated, this percentage reflects the minority.

The massive throng then crossed the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan, many holding anti-vaccine posters and banners, as the protests continued. Many could be heard yelling lines like “wake up New York” and “We the People Will Not Comply” as they marched through the city. The demonstrators were also observed jeering at restaurant patrons and leaving stickers and signs on their tables. Patrons must provide proof of immunization to dine indoors under a new city-wide regulation.

The demonstration turned violent after that, with demonstrators knocking over various outdoor furniture. Protesters descended on a mobile COVID testing unit in Union Square, flipping its tent upside down and smashing over tables and chairs, according to video. The tent and tables were able to be put back in place by the police.

Two marchers just tipped over a Covid-19 mobile testing site tent in Union Square in New York, bringing down a table and chairs. #NYC #NewYork pic.twitter.com/RkEKwSMzzi

October 4, 2021 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene)

Following these occurrences, the mob continued to move across Manhattan, eventually arriving at the Australian consulate in New York. Australia has a reputation for having some of the most severe regulations.