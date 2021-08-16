COVID Takes A Florida Mother Shortly After Having Her Second Child.

COVID-19 claimed the life of a young mother in Florida on Sunday, little over a month after giving birth to her second child.

Greyzie Miller, 31, of Jacksonville, gave birth to her daughter Evie on July 18, a week after being taken to the hospital with the virus, according to WJXT. Evie arrived nine weeks earlier than her scheduled due date of mid-September.

Greyzie’s husband, David Miller, told WJXT that she was 31 years old—young, healthy, in terrific condition, vibrant, and active. “What we’re seeing posted aren’t just wonderful photos taken at dinner or a gathering by a buddy. Greyzie responded to text messages from other mothers to add, “I have a support system because I’ve gone through what you’ve been through without being reached out to simply to let them know that’s what she’s here for.”

David Miller noted that, despite his wife’s lack of vaccination, the couple did not take COVID-19’s warning lightly. He stated that she hadn’t gotten a shot yet because she was pregnant.

Following the birth of their daughter, the couple had to make the decision to put Greyzie on a ventilator over FaceTime. Before she died, she was intubated for 19 days.

People can donate to the family’s GoFundMe website to assist them pay for hospital bills, funeral fees, and the costs of caring for Evie and the couple’s two-year-old son, Silas. It has been shared over 1,900 times and has raised over $43,000 of its $75,000 target.

“My God, thank you,” David Miller said on the GoFundMe page in an update. “There’s nothing that can take Greyzie’s place as my wife or the mother of my children, but the support and assistance you’re giving our family makes a huge difference. Apart from medical bills and finances, this gives us the ability to ensure that our children are properly supported during this situation, whether it’s ensuring that medical bills are covered, having child care if needed to take care of needed [sic], whatever is required, it relieves that pressure, and we thank you for that.”

