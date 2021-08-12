COVID Surge and Nurse Shortage Force Dallas Hospital to Discharge Pregnant Patients

In response to the current COVID-19 outbreak and a nurse shortage affecting their facility and others around the country, health officials at a Dallas hospital said this week that they had decided to relocate some pregnant patients.

During a Thursday interview with MSNBC, Parkland Hospital’s chief medical officer, Joseph Chang, described the choice as “gut-wrenching.”

“I’m having trouble finding nurses fast enough. “We are 500 nurses short of where we need to be in this hospital right now,” Parkland Hospital Chief Medical Officer Joseph Chang tells @breakingchesky. “I had to make the difficult decision to move pregnant women out of Parkland Hospital.” pic.twitter.com/OlhfjHaZRq

12 August 2021 — MSNBC (@MSNBC)

Chang explained, “I had to make the decision to transfer pregnant patients away from Parkland Hospital two weeks ago.” “It’s gut-wrenching to have to make that decision.”

Parkland Hospital is one of the country’s largest, with an annual average of more than 1 million patient visits. According to its website, it has over 10,000 baby deliveries per year on average, with 10,893 newborn nursery discharges in 2020.

Chang did not say how many pregnant patients were transported out of the hospital due to the virus outbreak and staffing shortages. Parkland Hospital has been contacted for comment, and we will update this item if we receive a response.

According to The Texas Tribune, representatives from hospitals across Texas cautioned state lawmakers earlier this week about the increased number of new COVID-19 cases their teams are encountering. As of August 11, more over 10,400 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Texas hospitals, according to official data. During a lull in new cases at the beginning of the summer, Texas hospitals reported fewer than 2,000 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, but those numbers have risen with the spread of the Delta variant, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers to be more infectious than other virus variants.

According to the Tribune, Chang stated during a Tuesday meeting with state lawmakers, “This issue right now is actually bringing us to a place where it is really unsustainable.”

According to MSNBC, the majority of COVID-19 patients treated at Parkland Hospital were unvaccinated against the virus. According to sources. This is a condensed version of the information.