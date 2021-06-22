COVID spikes were caused by children’s parties and letting their guard down during the pandemic, according to a study.

According to a new study, people letting their guard down at children’s birthday celebrations contributed to COVID-19 surges during the pandemic.

Researchers from Harvard Medical School (HMS) and the RAND Corporation believe that homes celebrating birthdays may have exacerbated viral spread in counties with already high infection rates.

The study, which was published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday, looked at data from 2.9 million U.S. households’ health insurance claims from January 1 to November 8 of last year and matched it to household birthdays.

The study found that households with recent birthdays were 30 percent more likely to test positive for COVID-19 within two weeks of the birthday than households without birthdays in counties with high COVID-19 rates.

This was especially prevalent at children’s birthday parties.

There were 15.8 more positive coronavirus tests per 10,000 persons in households where a child’s birthday occurred than in households where one did not. There were 5.8 more positive tests when adults had a birthday.

According to senior author Anupam Jena, the Ruth L. Newhouse Associate Professor of Health Care Policy at HMS, “it shows that households were more likely to assemble for birthdays if a child in the house had a birthday.” “It’s also possible that there was less distance and masking around children’s birthdays.”

The researchers stressed that they did not count real birthday parties, instead using the birth dates of family members as a surrogate for social gatherings and in-person celebrations.

Nonetheless, they suspect that these gatherings played a role in COVID-19 outbreaks. When people congregate with loved ones, they usually let their guard down because they feel safe being with people they know and trust.

While these events are a crucial component of “the social fabric that ties families and society together as a whole,” Jena warns that they may expose people to COVID-19.

“We were only able to examine a single kind of event that likely leads to social gatherings,” said co-author Christopher Whaley of the RAND Corporation, “but given the magnitude of the increased risk associated with having a birthday in the household, it’s clear that informal gatherings of all kinds played a significant role.” This is a condensed version of the information.