COVID-Sniffing Dogs at Miami Airport Detect Infections with 99 Percent Accuracy.

In a recent pilot program at Miami International Airport, two COVID-sniffing canines were found to be more than 99 percent accurate in detecting the virus in their training.

Last week, Cobra and One Betta, two dogs trained at Florida International University’s Forensic and Justice Center, launched a 30-day program to detect COVID-19 among airport staff and alarm when the virus is identified in a sniff test.

Kenneth Furton of Florida International University told CNN’s New Day on Monday, “We trained these canines merely utilizing facial covers from people who, at a hospital, have COVID and those who don’t.”

Due to COVID’s metabolic alterations, Cobra and One Betta are able to detect the virus in an infected person’s breath and perspiration.

The dogs were reported to identify COVID-19 96 to 99 percent of the time in published, peer-reviewed, double-blind experiments. One Betta’s accuracy rate is 98.1 percent, whereas Cobra’s is 99.4 percent.

Last week, Furton told the Washington Post, “The huge ‘wow’ for me was not only that the canines could be trained for this activity, but that they were so accurate.”

“Everyone, even humans, makes mistakes from time to time. “However, [Cobra] nearly never gets it wrong,” he continued.

Cobra, a Belgian Malinois, and One Betta, a Dutch Shepherd, will be stationed at an employee security checkpoint, sniffing the masks of willing workers for the virus.

According to Furton, if an employee is found to have COVID by the dogs, they will have a PCR test and wait for the findings before returning to work.

The dogs are already hard at work, and smell tests have shown that they can reliably detect the infection.

“For example, Cobra informed one of our employees, and it turned out they had just found COVID-19,” Furton added.

Researchers will analyze the data when the pilot program is completed, according to Furton, and decide whether the canines will be used to detect the virus among passengers, which might assist prevent travelers who may be lying about viral exposure or infection status.

Cobra and One Betta were chosen because they had been trained for agricultural detection and were proved to be reliable in sniffing out laurel wilt.