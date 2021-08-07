COVID Rates in California Are Worse in Summer 2021 Than They Were Last Year

During the current summer season, California has recorded its highest-ever daily total for new COVID-19 infections, which is greater than the state’s highest-ever daily total reported last summer.

In one day on Friday, state health officials reported 14,402 new cases. The total is over 1,800 new cases greater than the previous day high of 12,614 new cases reported on August 14, 2020.

The current increase in new cases has been accompanied by an increase in testing throughout the state. According to Deadline, over 250,000 tests were performed on Friday, compared to just 30,000 a day around the beginning of the month. COVID-related hospitalizations in the state have surged by 97 percent in the last ten days.

However, this summer’s daily mortality toll in the state is lower than previous summer’s. The seven-day average of daily deaths has been approximately 20 to 50 this summer. It was between 60 and 130 degrees last summer.

The number of state cases has risen across the board. The Guardian stated, citing state and federal data, that millennials between the ages of 18 and 34 account for the largest increase in state COVID-19 cases. Experts informed the publication that lower vaccination rates and more socialization among young people had played a part in the rising millennial infection rates.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 52 of California’s 58 counties had high transmission rates as of August 5. (CDC). A high rate denotes either more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous week or a positivity rate of more than 10% among those tested.

Nearly half of the newly reported cases were caused by infections in Los Angeles County. Given the county’s population, which accounts for 25% of the state’s total, this isn’t altogether shocking.

The state began taking several steps to try to halt the increase of cases near the end of July.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) suggested that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, use face masks inside on July 28. California became the first state to mandate all governmental and health-care personnel to be vaccinated or tested on a regular basis the same week.

Vaccinations are now required for all students at state institutions and community colleges. The state’s K-12 schools will be affected. This is a condensed version of the information.