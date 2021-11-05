COVID Pills from Pfizer and Merck Could Be Crucial in Ending the Pandemic

Pfizer and Merck’s COVID-19 oral antivirals may be the key to resuming regular life, as they have the potential to keep hospital systems from being overburdened.

On Friday, Pfizer stated that their oral antiviral was found to be 89 percent effective in reducing hospitalizations, which is around 30 percent higher than Merck’s tablet. Both businesses intend to apply for emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the oral antivirals would be the first COVID-19 therapy that a person might take themself at home.

Pfizer’s study results, according to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, put the “end of the epidemic” in sight for the United States, according to CNBC’s Squawk Box. While drugs like Merck’s and Pfizer’s tablets won’t help with the current Delta wave, Gottlieb believes they could be a valuable addition to America’s inventory of COVID-fighting weaponry in the future.

One of the most serious issues that health-care providers have faced since the outbreak is a lack of resources to care for patients during COVID outbreaks. Patients weren’t getting the care they required, if they could be treated at all, since health-care systems weren’t designed to run at or over capacity for long periods of time. Shortages in beds, health-care personnel, and ventilators meant patients weren’t getting the care they needed.

Since of a shortage of resources, some patients have had to be transported to hospitals hundreds of miles away, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins informed parents in August that if their child needed an ICU bed, they would have to “wait for another child to die” because the state was out of beds. Colorado Governor Jared Polis also just announced that hospitals can now refuse new patients if they are overburdened due to a new influx of cases.

While immunizations were hoped to relieve hospital burden and bring the pandemic to an end, vaccine hesitancy remains strong, and the United States has seen more cases this year than last. Unvaccinated people account for the majority of hospitalizations, despite the fact that vaccines have been shown to be helpful in avoiding serious illness. Oral antivirals, if a rise in vaccines isn’t possible, could be America’s next best option for getting back to normal. This is a condensed version of the information.