COVID Patients Overwhelm ER Doctor Fears “We Are Only on the Front Edge of a Wave”

People who are still skeptical about COVID-19 immunizations should put their politics aside and receive the vaccine since “it’s us vs the virus, not us versus us,” according to an ER doctor in Iowa.

Lance VanGundy, the emergency medical director at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown, expressed his displeasure with vaccine misinformation in a video uploaded on Facebook on September 2.

A disheartened VanGundy videotaped himself in his car after a 14-hour shift that topped off an 84-hour week, lamenting the lack of intensive care beds for patients whose lives were in danger due to various conditions such as strokes, heart attacks, or blood clots.

He was trying to figure out why a couple he was treating for COVID had not received the immunization on the day he made the film. The husband said that he believed he was obligated to pay for the shot, but his wife was concerned about the potential negative effects.

“I could see their sources of information were not reputable, not truthful, and it just kind of put me to the end of my tether,” he told This website, noting that 88 percent of his hospital’s intensive care patients were unvaccinated.

He claimed the country was so split that “a lot of people hate anything having to do with the United States government,” and that as someone on the front lines of medicine, he hoped he could persuade people that the vaccine “is safe and effective and why it is so vital you receive it.”

He claimed that he did not argue with his patients, but that the majority of the elderly were hostile to President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Younger unvaccinated patients, he discovered, “simply don’t think they’re vulnerable to it.”

“They don’t like it when five more people get it downstream, one of whom might take up a valuable hospital bed.”

VanGundy noted that every health care physician he knew had seen folks who expressed regret for not getting vaccinated. “I have yet to hear someone mention to me that they regret they hadn’t gotten the vaccine.”

According to the most recent data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.1 percent of Iowans over the age of 18 have. This is a condensed version of the information.