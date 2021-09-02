COVID Pandemic Is Getting Worse, Says 68 Percent of Americans, the Most Since November 2020.

According to a new study, more than 60% of Americans believe the COVID-19 outbreak is getting worse, the highest percentage since November 2020.

According to the Gallup poll, 68 percent of Americans feel the COVID-19 situation in the United States is growing worse. According to the poll, 15% of Americans believe the COVID-19 situation is improving, while 17% believe it is staying the same.

The percentage of Americans who feel the COVID-19 situation is becoming worse is at its highest level since November 2020, according to the poll. According to a Gallup poll conducted in November, 73 percent of respondents say the COVID-19 situation is worsening.

The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States increased dramatically in November and the following months. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US was averaging over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day at the beginning of November 2020, but by mid-December, that number had risen to over 200,000.

From August 16 to August 22, Gallup polled 3,553 adults in the United States, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

According to the most recent poll, the number of Americans who believe COVID-19 is becoming worse has climbed by 65 percent since earlier this summer. According to the study, only 3% of Americans thought the COVID-19 situation was growing worse in June 2021, while 89 percent thought it was improving.

The poll also indicated that Americans are more concerned than they have been since February 2020 about contracting the coronavirus. According to the study, 39 percent of respondents are very or somewhat concerned about contracting COVID-19 in February 2020, compared to 58 percent in February 2020.

The poll’s findings coincide with a recent increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States.

According to CDC data, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States has continued to rise since the beginning of July, with the nation averaging 149,767 new cases as of August 31. The COVID-19 Delta variant has resulted in an upsurge in cases, according to health officials, because it is more transmissible than the other variants. This is a condensed version of the information.