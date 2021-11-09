COVID Misinformation is rampant, with 78 percent of Americans believing at least one myth.

According to a new study, the majority of Americans believe or are unsure of at least one misleading statement concerning the coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19 vaccines, with unvaccinated adults and Republicans being the most likely to believe the claims.

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to national health issues, is conducting continuing research on the public’s perception of COVID-19, with the most current study focusing on Americans’ awareness of or belief in falsehoods about the disease and its associated vaccine.

According to the survey, more than three-quarters of adults in the United States believe or have reasonable doubt about at least one of eight bogus coronavirus statements.

About two-thirds of unvaccinated individuals, or 64 percent, believe or are unsure of half of the statements, according to the report, and about half of Republicans asked agreed.

Vaccinated adults have a rate of 19 percent, which is three times higher than Democrats, who have a rate of roughly 14 percent.

The most frequent misunderstanding was that the government is misrepresenting the number of COVID-19 deaths by include people who died of other causes, according to 60 percent of adults. Thirty-eight percent of those polled indicated they believed the statement was true, while 22% stated they weren’t sure.

According to the KFF poll, four out of ten people, or 39 percent, said they had heard that pregnant women shouldn’t get the vaccine, with 17 percent believing it and 22 percent doubtful. Those who claimed they’d heard the vaccine can cause infertility had a significantly lower percentage, around 31%. Only 8% indicated they believe it, while 23% stated they didn’t know whether it was genuine or not.

The government is purposely hiding the number of people who died from the COVID-19 vaccine, with 18 percent believing it to be real and 17 percent doubtful, and Ivermectin is a safe, effective therapy for the coronavirus, with 14 percent in both categories, according to the poll.

The survey also asked if people had heard and believe, or are unsure, that the vaccine can give you COVID-19, that it contains a microchip, and that it can change your life. This is a condensed version of the information.