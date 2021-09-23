COVID misinformation has been declared a “public health crisis” in one Nevada county.

The resolution was passed by Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, earlier this week. Officials claim that spreading misleading information has exacerbated the outbreak.

In a statement, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones stated, “COVID-19 has had a terrible affect on our economy, our children’s education, and our community’s health and safety, and the propagation of incorrect and misleading information has only made matters worse.”

“It’s critical for our governing board to declare health misinformation a public health issue and commit to doing everything we can to battle the misconceptions that continue to endanger our residents’ lives,” Jones added.

Misinformation, according to the resolution, has “seriously eroded” the community’s trust in health officials’ attempts to combat the infection.

Since the outbreak began last year, Clark County has seen about 398,000 cases of the virus. As of the beginning of September, 6,604 people had died as a result of COVID-19.

The resolution specifies that the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval and that all citizens aged 12 and up are eligible to receive the shot free of charge.

False information, according to officials, has led to eligible persons refusing the vaccine and ignoring public health precautions such as masking and social distancing, as well as employing experimental treatments.

COVID-19 misinformation has been designated a crisis in a handful of additional counties across the United States. On September 1, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in California passed a resolution. Last Monday, officials in Jefferson County, Washington, did so, claiming that spreading incorrect information is a moral and civic duty that would require a community-wide effort.

In July, the US Surgeon General called COVID-19 misinformation a “urgent concern” that puts “lives at risk.”

According to figures released on Wednesday, Nevada’s daily case totals fell below 1,000 for the first time in six weeks. The overall number of cases recorded each day was 824, with Clark County reporting 352 instances, the lowest number for the area since early July.

In Nevada, over 2.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered, with 55 percent of the state’s population receiving the vaccine.

Approximately 45 percent and 53 percent of Nevadans are fully inoculated against the disease, respectively.