COVID kills an unvaccinated mother and daughter on the same day.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of a Louisiana woman and her mother on the same day. According to local television station KSLA, Lacresanna Williams, 21, of Shreveport, was pregnant and tested positive for the virus during a regular checkup.

Her aunt Cassandra Martin informed the channel that she died the next day after delivering her kid through emergency C-section.

Williams’ mother, Victoria Williams, was taken aback by the news, according to Martin.

Victoria Williams, unbeknownst to the rest of the family, had also contracted COVID-19. The 42-year-old woman passed away the next day.

Lacresanna Williams already had a one-year-old child. Her newborn child has yet to be seen by her relatives.

Earlie Williams, her grandmother, told KSLA, “She loses her life and leaves two wonderful babies here.” She also loses her mother right behind her. She had five children.”

Lacresanna Williams and her mother were not given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Her family is encouraging others to be cautious about the infection. “We heard about it and saw it on TV,” Martin recalled, “but you never imagine it will happen to your family.”

Martin has been contacted by this publication for more comment.

The family’s pleading comes after the COVID-19 death of Kristen McCullen, a young mother who died just days after giving birth.

After being hospitalized with coronavirus-related pneumonia, McMullen, 30, gave birth to her daughter, Summer Reign, via emergency C-section on July 27.

According to her aunt Melissa Syverson, the Florida mother was only able to hold the baby for a few minutes before being transported to the ICU.

“By sharing Kristen’s story, we hope to raise awareness about the hazards of COVID in pregnant women,” Syverson told This website.

The CDC encouraged all pregnant and breastfeeding women to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine on August 11, citing new safety data that indicated no higher risk of miscarriage for those who had at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The CDC’s announcement came as hospitals across the United States reported an increase in unvaccinated expecting mothers becoming gravely ill with COVID-19, owing to a spike in cases caused by the infectious Delta strain.

“Vaccines are safe and effective, and increasing vaccination rates has never been more important than it is now. This is a condensed version of the information.