COVID kills a Florida mother and daughter who were both unvaccinated school employees.

After being brought to a hospital for treatment in early August, a mother and daughter from Miami-Dade County, both of whom were school personnel, died of COVID-19.

According to Local10.com, the two ladies, Lillian Smith and her daughter Lakisha Williams, were both unvaccinated and worked in the Miami-Dade school district.

Smith worked at Dr. William A. Chapman Elementary School in Naranja, Florida, as a first-grade teacher.

Prior to catching the illness, Williams was a school cafeteria manager who had only recently been promoted to the post. Her husband, Jermaine Williams, and her two teenaged children survive her.

According to her husband, her final wish was for him to ensure that her children were vaccinated.

Jermaine Williams stated of his wife’s abrupt death, “I was so happy when she earned her degree to be this manager, and my wife only did this — not even a month.”

Jermaine Williams also spoke to his late mother-in-law as “a lovely lady” who was dedicated to teaching young students, whom she affectionately referred to as “her kids.”

Many consider Florida to be the core of COVID-19’s recent rebirth in the United States, which has been fueled by the Delta variation. According to CDC data, the state has seen almost 151,000 new cases of the virus in the last week, or 705 instances per 100,000 people.

While there has been an increase in cases in every state and territory, none has been as severe as Florida, where the numbers greatly outnumber the next-worst states for cases in the preceding week: Texas (116,595) and Georgia (116,595). (61,339).

According to The New York Times, despite its grim case statistics, Florida is slightly ahead of the national average immunization rate (61.5 percent with at least one dosage), with slightly more than 63 percent of its population having had at least one dose of the vaccine. It’s also one of the states that vaccinates the elderly the best in the country, with roughly 99.9% of individuals over 65 receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has drawn national notice for his vehement opposition to policies and mandates that could help halt the spread of COVID-19 in the Sunshine State. He issued a presidential proclamation. This is a condensed version of the information.