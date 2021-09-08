COVID kills a baby in Mississippi, making it the first virus-related infant death in the state.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) verified to This website on Wednesday that a child under the age of one died after contracting COVID-19.

The infant was the first child under the age of one reported to have died of COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic began, according to records updated through Tuesday on the MSDH’s website, despite the fact that more than 4,000 infections in children under the age of one have been reported in the state.

Thousands of children under the age of 18 have tested positive for the virus in Mississippi throughout the epidemic, but there have been few child deaths, according to state health officials. Aside from the infant who died, two children between the ages of one and five died, and one child between the ages of six and ten perished. According to state records, three children aged 11 to 17 died after contracting the illness.

An MSDH official told this website that the state health agency disclosed the infant’s death when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. The newborn was one of 102 new deaths recorded by the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi to 8,787 since the beginning of 2020. More than 1,900 new viral infections were recorded by MSDH on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the state to 455,282.

Between January 2020 and the beginning of September, less than 100 children under the age of one perished across the United States after contracting COVID-19, according to preliminary virus-related statistics obtained by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Infections among children have been documented less frequently than in adults, according to the CDC, however youngsters can still get the virus and spread it to others. While most people aged 12 and over are eligible for a COVID-19 immunization, the vaccine has not yet been licensed for children under the age of 12.

According to state data, around 45 percent of Mississippi’s population had received at least one vaccine shot, and an estimated 38 percent had been fully vaccinated against the virus by September 8. Despite state health officials’ encouragement for unvaccinated residents to obtain COVID-19 immunizations, new cases in Mississippi increased throughout the summer as the Delta variety spread.

Mississippi. This is a condensed version of the information.