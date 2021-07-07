COVID Jab Comparison by Marjorie Taylor Greene is slammed by Jewish organizations.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been chastised by prominent Jewish organizations after she referred to individuals who will go door-to-door to promote COVID-19 vaccinations as “medical brown shirts.”

President Joe Biden said his administration will increase up efforts to get Americans vaccinated in a campaign that would include “actually knocking on doors” to encourage people to get the injections, according to the Georgia Republican senator.

Greene, on the other hand, was against the proposal, and she posted the following statement to the video of Biden on Tuesday: “Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people.”

“People have a choice; they don’t have to have your medical brown shirts show up at their house demanding immunizations. “You can’t make people participate in the human experiment,” she explained.

The Sturmabteilung, or SA, was a renowned paramilitary unit formed in the 1920s that targeted Jews and other minorities and aided Adolf Hitler’s ascent to power.

Her remark comes just weeks after she sparked uproar by comparing House COVID safety regulations to how Jews in Nazi Germany were forced to “wear a gold star” before being “put in trains and driven to gas chambers.”

She later apologized during a news conference and paid a visit to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

Greene’s newest tweet, however, was condemned by Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), who told This website that her “continuous use of Nazi iconography to discuss public health issues is absurd, disrespectful, and unacceptable.”

“Jewish Federations are working hard to protect Jewish communities across the country as antisemitism rises, and rhetoric like this just adds fuel to the fire. Greene should rescind her statement and apologize, according to Fingerhut.

Meanwhile, the American Jewish Congress’s executive director, Joel Rubin, has urged senators to condemn Greene.

