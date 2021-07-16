COVID is contracted by 28 fully vaccinated people in a California homeless shelter.

According to Dr. Sundari Mase, the health officer for Sonoma County, 28 completely vaccinated persons tested positive with COVID-19 at a homeless shelter in California.

According to the Associated Press, at least 59 people at the Samuel L. Jones Hall shelter have tested positive for the virus, with officials inspecting another 26 probable illnesses.

Nine people with proven illnesses were admitted to the hospital, six of whom had “multiple, significant” underlying health problems such diabetes and lung disease, according to health officials. Officials said they weren’t clear whether the cluster started with a vaccinated or unvaccinated individual because 69 of the shelter’s 153 inhabitants had gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported was 66.3 percent effective in preventing illness in clinical trials, was given to the majority of the partially or fully immunized 69 inhabitants. However, Mase added it was difficult to say whether this played a role in the outbreak.

Mase explained, “We know congregate environments are at significantly more risk.” “We also know that there was a large proportion of unvaccinated people in this setting.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Residents of Los Angeles County will be compelled to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status, and students, faculty, and employees at the University of California system will be required to be immunized against the coronavirus before returning to campus.

The announcements occurred as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases, the majority of which are the highly transmissible Delta variety, which has spread since California completely reopened its economy on June 15 and removed capacity constraints and social barriers. Unvaccinated people account for the great majority of new cases.

The quick and continuous surge in cases in Los Angeles County necessitates the reinstatement of an indoor mask mandate, according to Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s 10 million residents’ public health officer. The public health order will take effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday.

During a virtual news conference, Davis remarked, “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment.”

He didn’t go into detail about what exceptions to the mask ban would be, but he did say that individuals could still remove their masks while eating and drinking in restaurants.

Officials, according to Davis This is a condensed version of the information.