COVID is blamed on the Chinese Communist Party, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has signed bills to limit Chinese influence in schools.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blamed the COVID-19 pandemic on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Monday, signing legislation to limit foreign influence in the state.

At a news conference, DeSantis said, “I truly hope that we’re going to have accountability for the beginnings of the COVID pandemic because this just didn’t need to happen.” “The Chinese Communist Party is mostly to fault, but American money could have gone to Wuhan as well.”

DeSantis signed two bills on Monday that try to ban CCP from influencing Florida’s educational institutions and from engaging in business espionage.

“The first statute I signed today protects our public institutions from undue foreign influence, which means barring public bodies from entering into deals with the Communist Party of China, Cuba, or any of these malignant forces,” he stated.

The law would prohibit any direct deals between foreign governments and Florida’s universities and colleges, even those sanctioned by the CCP, such as the Confucius Institute, which encourages cultural exchanges.

The theft and trafficking of trade secrets would be made illegal under state law under the second bill DeSantis signed.

“Anyone who takes or attempts to steal a trade secret without license and uses it for their personal gain now faces a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison,” he said.

He went on to say that if the person attempted to sell the trade secret, they would face even harsher penalties, and that the consequences would be even harsher if the law was broken on behalf of a foreign government.

Individuals who engage in business espionage are often prosecuted by the federal government. Under the new law, Florida would be able to intervene in these instances and act as prosecutor under the state system.

DeSantis pitted his government against the CCP, claiming that it was backed by international and federal health groups, infectious disease experts, media outlets, and social media behemoths.

"The [World Health Organization] is in China's communist party's pocket. "They were basically making everyone look the other way," he explained. "The objective was to try to obscure the CCP's part in this outbreak, and it wasn't simply WHO or bureaucrats." The academic community appeared to be largely around the.