Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has continued to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that COVID-19 is a “Chinese made bio weapon.”

Throughout the pandemic, Greene has been an outspoken critic of Fauci, opposing measures and limits aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus, such as the use of masks.

Greene and other right-wing personalities have upped their attacks on Fauci in recent days, following the publication of thousands of his emails via Freedom of Information Act demands.

The allegation that Fauci was alerted that the virus could have originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, before he publicly accepted that possibility was one of the most significant findings from the collection of emails.

When the COVID-19 outbreak first broke out in February 2020, Fauci was quoted as saying that store-bought masks are “not really effective in keeping out virus” and should only be worn by affected patients to limit viral spread.

While there is no indication that the virus was manufactured in a lab—Fauci has always believed that it was passed from animal to human—conspiracy theorists have alleged that it was biologically manufactured in China and deployed as a weapon.

Following allegations that three researchers at a Chinese virology facility in Wuhan were gravely ill from the virus in 2019, one month before the first was publicly diagnosed, the notion gained traction in May.

Greene has now utilized the publication of Fauci’s emails to back up her assertions and advance the hypothesis that coronavirus was created by humans to be used as a weapon, while also asking for Fauci’s dismissal.

“Through a Chinese made bio weapon, America and the world came to a halt,” Greene tweeted.

“However, it is the Democratic Party’s socialist policies that have caused the derailment of our once-strong economic engine and will prevent it from returning.

“In less than five months, Atlas Shrugged,” Green added, referring to Ayn Rand’s dystopian and pro-capitalism novel.

Greene demanded Fauci’s resignation in another tweet on Friday, saying he should be held “accountable for his lies and potential involvement” in any alleged cover-up of the Chinese virus’s origins.

“We remain convinced that Dr. Fauci misled the American public regarding the origins, transmission, and mortality of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Greene wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.