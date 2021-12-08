COVID, Inflation, and Everyday Bills are the top three concerns for Americans, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, Americans are most anxious about rising prices and the coronavirus as the winter months approach.

The COVID-19 epidemic was the top issue for most responders (18%), according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday. The survey was held following the discovery of the Omicron strain, which was designated as a variation of concern by the World Health Organization.

Since the first case was reported in California on December 1, Omicron has been found in at least 21 states. Scientists are still trying to figure out if the Omicron variety is more or less transmissible, if it causes more severe sickness, and if it is immune to current vaccines.

Since the outbreak began in March 2020, the coronavirus has been one of the top concerns for Americans. Inflation and paying day-to-day expenditures, on the other hand, are growing concerns for American adults, according to the survey.

Household costs and inflation were mentioned as the top concerns by around 3 out of 10 Americans. Since July, the percentage of respondents who indicated grocery and other costs were a major concern has increased by 4 percentage points.

In the same time span, the number of those concerned about inflation has nearly tripled. The US Labor Department stated this month that consumer prices increased by 6.2 percent in the previous year, the highest increase in decades.

Over the last two years, the number of Americans who say it is easy to pay for food has dropped by 13 percentage points while prices have risen. Paying the grocery tap was rated as “extremely easy” by 19 percent of those polled in December, compared to 33 percent in May 2019.

In a statement, Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, stated, “Concerns about inflation have taken center stage in discussions around America’s kitchen tables.” “As one might anticipate, many people point the finger directly at Washington.” Regardless of their top issue, the majority of Americans believe the federal government is to blame.

Nearly half of respondents (46%) said that actions from Washington, D.C. have exacerbated their top issue. Only 25% of adults believe the federal government has improved matters.

President Joe Biden has claimed that his Build Back Better legislation, which passed the House last month and is now awaiting a vote in the Senate, is the best way to get the country back on track. This is a condensed version of the information.