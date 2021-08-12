COVID hospitalizations quadruple in a month in New York, despite high vaccine uptake.

Despite having one of the best vaccine rollouts in the country, COVID hospitalizations in New York have surpassed 1,300 for the first time in three months.

New York City had 1,367 hospitalizations on Tuesday, with 288 of them in intensive care units. On May 23, the number surpassed 1,300 for the first time.

Over the last few days, the number of hospitalizations in the state has progressively increased, climbing from 788 on August 1 to 1,162 on August 7.

In fact, the hospitalization numbers from Tuesday are nearly treble what they were a month ago on July 10th, when 339 persons were admitted to hospitals with COVID.

The current number of ICU patients is also nearly four times that of July 10, when 74 people with severe symptoms were admitted to New York City hospitals.

The Delta strain continues to spread across the state and the country, resulting in an increase in hospitalizations.

ICU units across the country have been overburdened due to an inflow of new patients afflicted with the highly infectious strain, especially children. Hospitals across the country have been urging people to obtain their vaccine.

Dr. David Reich, president of Mount Sinai Hospital, told FOX 5 NY that “in our recent assessments of our local health system samples, the Delta variation has totally taken over the hospitalized COVID patient population.”

Despite the increase in new instances and hospitalizations, Dr. Reich emphasized that residents in New York need not be concerned because immunizations appear to be protecting them overwhelmingly.

“I’d like to put things in context. Dr. Reich stated, “On April 9, 2020, there were approximately 2,000 COVID patients in the Mount Sinai health system, and today we are at 101.”

More than 11.2 million people in New York have got both vaccine shots, accounting for more than 56 percent of the population, according to state health officials.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, New York is ranked number 10 in terms of states having the largest percentage of their people fully vaccinated, with Vermont (68 percent), Massachusetts (64) and Maine (64) rounding out the top three.

Reich encourages people who have not yet taken the vaccine to do so, saying that 74 percent of those who have received it have done so.