COVID hospitalizations in Alabama are up 400% as the governor rails against “unvaccinated people.”

In the last three weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has increased by more than 400 percent, despite Republican Governor Kay Ivey’s claims that unvaccinated people are to blame for the state’s latest outbreak.

There were at least 916 coronavirus patients in state hospitals as of Monday, up from 179 at the start of July. According to WSFA, this represents a 411 percent increase in just over three weeks and the greatest rate of hospitalization since February.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average of daily new cases in Alabama has tripled in the last two weeks, climbing from 472 on July 10 to 1,495 on Saturday.

The state has registered 1,536 new instances in the last 24 hours. Nearly every county in Alabama is now designated as having “high” levels of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The development of the Delta variant, a highly contagious coronavirus strain that has primarily affected unvaccinated people, is largely to blame for the increase in new cases.

On Thursday, Ivey told reporters that unvaccinated people account for nearly all of the state’s new hospitalizations, and that it’s time to start “blaming” them for the problem.

“The new cases of COVID are due to people who have not been immunized. Unvaccinated people account for nearly all new hospitalizations. People who have not been vaccinated are most likely to die. “These people have chosen a horrific life of self-inflicted suffering,” she explained.

“It’s the people who aren’t vaccinated that are letting us down. I’ve done everything I can think of. She went on to say, “I can urge you to accomplish something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”

While some, including Alabama gubernatorial challenger Stacy George, chastised Ivey for her comments, President Joe Biden praised the Republican governor’s efforts to encourage more vaccines.

“A number of our staunchly conservative friends have eventually been called to the altar. On Friday, Biden stated, “They’ve seen the Lord.” “Whether it’s Fox News, conservative commentators, or governors.”

With only 34.1 percent of the population vaccinated, Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. This is a condensed version of the information.