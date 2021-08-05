COVID hospitalizations have more than tripled in the last month, with nearly 40% occurring in three states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States have more than tripled in the last month, rising from an average of roughly 12,000 to nearly 43,000. (CDC). According to the Associated Press, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana account for about 40% of all hospitalizations nationwide.

Louisiana and Georgia are among the states with the lowest inoculation rates, with 38 percent of their citizens fully vaccinated compared to the national figure of 49 percent. While Florida’s vaccination effort is closer to the national average, the Associated Press reports that most New England states have fully immunized more than 60% of their people.

As the virus’s extremely contagious Delta strain spreads, the United States is seeing an average of 94,000 new infections each day, which is equal to rates seen in mid-February. According to the Associated Press, daily deaths in the United States increased by 75% in the last two weeks, from 244 to 426.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Democratic members of Florida’s congressional delegation accused Republican Governor Ron DeSantis a “bully” and a “zealot” for opposing mask mandates in schools and municipal governments.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz claims that Florida has become “one of the most dangerous and least prepared locations to be in America,” with the state accounting for around 20% of new cases in the last three weeks.

According to the CDC, Florida had 12,500 COVID patients hospitalized on Thursday, roughly seven times the number in mid-June. It is now reporting 17,000 new cases every day, which is ten times the number reported two months ago. Those are new highs, surpassing those set last summer before vaccines were available.

DeSantis has been chastised by Wasserman Schultz for threatening to remove millions of dollars in state money from school districts that compel children to wear masks next school year.

“That isn’t how you lead. That is a breach of his obligation to safeguard the public, and it is the type of big government overreach and obstructing local governance that conservatives should be outraged about,” she said.

Children seldom get sick from the coronavirus, according to DeSantis, and wearing masks interferes with their learning and breathing. He has stated that mask use should be left to the discretion of individuals, and that the increase in cases is seasonal.

Another daily hospitalization record was set in Louisiana amid a. This is a condensed version of the information.