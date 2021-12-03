COVID Hospitalizations are on the Rise Across the United States, Even in Vaccinated States.

New COVID hospitalizations are on the rise across the United States, including in the most vaccinated states, just a day after President Trump stated that no lockdowns or additional vaccine mandates would be used during the winter break to keep infections at bay.

According to data from the New York Times, hospitalizations have increased across the country, jumping from 46,714 daily admissions on November 12 to 56,994 on December 2. Approximately 60% of the population has been fully immunized.

In the previous two weeks, the average daily hospitalizations in Vermont, the country’s most vaccinated state (73 percent completely vaccinated), have risen by 32 percent. According to the figures, there are now 75 new hospital admissions every day.

Over the previous 14 days, average daily hospital admissions in Rhode Island, which is likewise 73 percent vaccinated, have increased by 55 percent. The total number of people is now 152.

Over the previous 14 days, the average daily hospitalizations in Maine, which is 73 percent vaccinated, have increased by 23 percent. Every day, 350 new COVID hospitalizations are reported in the state.

COVID hospitalizations in Connecticut have increased by 48 percent in the last two weeks, averaging 405 per day. The vaccination rate in the eastern state is 72 percent.

The average daily hospitalizations in Massachusetts, which is 71 percent vaccinated, have increased by 44 percent to 807.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his winter strategy to combat the virus would not entail lockdowns or expand current vaccine regulations, but instead emphasize booster shots and more frequent testing.

To make it easier for parents to vaccinate their children, the Biden administration plans to open hundreds of family vaccination clinics in community health centers and other sites across the country.

“We want our kids in school,” Biden told reporters. “We’re going to take new actions to make sure that happens.” “However, the best course of action is to vaccinate your children.” The novel COVID-19 variant Omicron, found in the United States on Wednesday, has more than 50 alterations and is thought to be immune-evading. Omicron might jeopardize Biden’s approval ratings, which have been declining as of late. This is a condensed version of the information.