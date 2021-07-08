COVID has spread the most in Missouri, Nevada, and South Carolina since Biden took office.

Since Democratic President Joe Biden assumed office on January 20, 2021, 19 cases in Missouri, Nevada, and South Carolina have seen their highest increases.

The relaxation of pandemic protection measures, low vaccination rates, and the Delta version of COVID-19 are all driving the spread in each state. The variety appears to be spreading faster than the coronavirus strain that started the pandemic in the first place.

While the number of cases in Missouri fell gradually from January 20 to June 3, they have been slowly increasing since then. The state reported 322 additional cases on June 3. The state reported 1,029 new cases each day as of July 2, a 219 percent rise.

Governor Mike Parsons of Missouri, a Republican, renewed the state’s coronavirus emergency order through August 31 in March. The state, on the other hand, never had a mask law. It also has a 45 percent immunization rate.

According to the Global Initiative for Sharing Avian Influenza Data, the Delta variant is responsible for 96 percent of the state’s new COVID-19 infections.

When Biden first took office, Nevada had 1,374 newly verified COVID-19 cases. However, that number had reduced to 141 on May 28 and had since grown to 492 by June 28. The state reported 319 additional cases on July 2. Between May 28 and July 2, the number of daily cases in the state increased by 126 percent.

All statewide social distancing laws were repealed by Nevada’s Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak on May 1. For non-vaccinated people, the state’s mask requirement will stay in effect indefinitely. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation is responsible for 78 percent of new cases in the state (CDC).

South Carolina revealed its lowest-ever COVID numbers on Wednesday, with 202 newly confirmed cases, since May 25, 2020. However, since June 19, 2021, when the state reported 75 new cases, the number of new cases has been steadily increasing. On July 6, the state recorded 208 deaths, up 177 percent over the previous month’s total.

The statewide coronavirus emergency order was permitted to expire in June by Republican Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina. He signed an executive order in May prohibiting municipal governments from imposing mask mandates.