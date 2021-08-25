COVID has resulted in the loss of jobs for low-income people in 50 metro areas.

Low-wage employees were the heaviest hit by job losses across the country during the coronavirus epidemic, and those positions were the slowest to return, according to the Brookings Institution. Many workers were already in a precarious financial situation before to the pandemic, making job loss more difficult to bear.

The recession, according to The Washington Post, was the most uneven in modern US history. According to a report from California’s Future of Work Commission, those earning less than $40,000 per year were the most likely to be laid off or furloughed. Women from low-income households fared the worst. Only 22% of employees in the state were able to work remotely on a regular basis.

In a research titled “Disparate Impacts of the Pandemic Recession in Oregon,” the Oregon Employment Department revealed that low-wage individuals, women, and persons of color were the most likely to lose their jobs. The number of unemployed persons (77,900) had reached an all-time low just before the pandemic began, according to the research.

Stacker used data from the Urban Institute, which was published on July 2, 2021, to rank metro regions based on the number of low-wage jobs lost as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. States are ranked based on the percentage of low-wage employment lost as a result of the epidemic, with ties broken by the total percent of jobs lost as a result of the pandemic. Anyone earning at or below the poverty line is considered low-income.

Astoria, Oregon is a town in Oregon.

COVID-19 has resulted in a 9.3% reduction in low-wage jobs.

COVID-19 has resulted in a 7.7% job reduction.

Total number of low-wage workers in the metro: 12,534

Unemployment in Clatsop County, where Astoria is the county seat, reached 24.2 percent in April 2020. In November 2020, it fell to 6.1 percent, then climbed to 8.1 percent in February 2021. Smaller cities with fewer diverse economies, such as Astoria, have greater jobless rates, according to the Employment Department. The coastal town of Astoria is more reliant on tourism than the rest of the county.

Saginaw, Michigan is a city in Michigan.

COVID-19 has resulted in a 9.4% reduction in low-wage jobs.

COVID-19 has resulted in a total job loss of 8.1 percent.

Total number of low-wage workers in the metro: 46,980

