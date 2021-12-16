COVID has killed over 1,000 children in the United States.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 1,000 children in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to available data as of December 15, out of 677,393 coronavirus deaths, 1,005 people aged 0 to 17 were killed. 319 children between the ages of 0 and 4 died as a result of the sickness.

COVID-19 killed 213 children between the ages of 5 and 11, 240 children between the ages of 12 and 15, and 233 youngsters between the ages of 16 and 17 according to the data.

Since January 21, 2020, the CDC has received reports of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Some states and territories in the United States publish statistics without providing extensive demographic information.

According to the same data set, the virus is significantly more likely to kill persons in older age categories, with the biggest number of deaths in the United States occurring among those aged 85 and higher. In the CDC’s figures, that age group accounted for 190,983 deaths.

According to the CDC, up to half of all COVID-19 infections in children are asymptomatic, which is greater than in older age groups, although they can still become fairly sick.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare disorder in which multiple bodily parts, such as the skin, eyes, brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, or gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed, can have fatal consequences. The CDC revealed this month that between April 2020 and October 2021, more than 2,300 cases of MIS-C were detected in children aged 5 to 11.

Pfizer-BioNTech is now the only vaccine approved for children in the United States. The vaccine is safe for children as young as five years old. A COVID-19 booster shot is available to children aged 16 and up.

Countries in the European Union began immunizing children aged 5 to 11 years old this week, after sections of the 27-nation bloc reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent months, with fears that the number of cases may continue to rise over the Christmas break.

As the Omicron form spreads, nations such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and Hungary have expanded vaccine eligibility to include younger children aged 5 to 11. The EU has approved a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11. This is a condensed version of the information.