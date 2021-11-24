COVID Exposure Risk during Thanksgiving Gatherings is Calculated Using an Online Tool.

As people gather throughout the country for Thanksgiving, an internet tool can estimate the chances of meeting someone infected with COVID-19.

Several Georgia Institute of Technology researchers collaborated with partners from Duke University, Stanford University, and the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory to construct the interactive dashboard.

The website includes an interactive map that is broken down by county. Users can find their county and enter information about the event they want to attend, such as the number of people expected to attend.

The determined risk level, which ranges from zero to one hundred percent, represents the probability that at least one person infected with COVID-19 will be present.

“By wearing a mask, separating yourself, and assembling outdoors in smaller groups,” the dashboard says, “you can lessen the possibility that one case becomes many.” “Preventative measures can lower the chance of breakthrough infections spreading to susceptible people in vaccinated people. Preventative measures taken prior to vaccination can lower the chance of a breakthrough disease, including potentially severe instances, hospitalizations, and fatalities among unprotected people.” The gadget is being released as health authorities have given the green light for vaccinated Americans to meet for Thanksgiving. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, advised that immunized people should enjoy the holidays with their friends and family.

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Fauci stated, “Obviously, if you’re not vaccinated, you’re in a scenario where you’re more prone to getting infected.” “However, those who have been vaccinated or who can be boosted should spend their Christmas season with their families, indoors, grandparents, and children. Make it happen.” Coronavirus cases have begun to climb again, following a big decline during the summer, when the virus’s highly contagious Delta version caused a surge across the country.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States is averaging around 95,000 new cases every day, a 9 percent increase from just a week ago. The upper Midwest is seeing a spike in cases.

Over 80% of Michigan’s hospital beds, as well as 83.68 percent of the state’s total ICU beds, are occupied. The number of city citizens hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. This is a condensed version of the information.