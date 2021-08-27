COVID Deaths Overflow at 10 Major Florida Hospitals, which are using rented coolers as morgues.

Patients who have died from COVID-19 are being housed in rented refrigerators at ten major hospitals under the Central Florida Division of AdventHealth.

AdventHealth, a Central Florida-based healthcare provider, revealed on Thursday that its hospital morgues have reached capacity owing to a spike of COVID-19 patients. AdventHealth indicated in an email to local television station WFTV-9 that for the time being, a number of counties in the vicinity are functioning under the same concept.

“At 10 of our schools in Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, and Volusia counties, we have began using rented, refrigerated coolers,” the email stated. “These coolers are soon filling up as well.”

The backlog is said to be caused by a delay in getting access to local funeral homes, “which is causing us to keep decedents for longer periods of time.”

Officials from AdventHealth and the Florida Hospital Association have reached out to regional hospital alliances for assistance. Officials have also contacted Governor Ron DeSantis about declaring a catastrophe so that hospitals can use more resources, but no response has yet been received.

In a statement, AdventHealth said, “We have a solid emergency management program that has allowed us to continue to care for our community during this spike with careful planning and preventive steps.” “With the increased number of very ill patients in our hospitals, it is essential that we plan for an increase in mortality and are putting resources in place to provide additional capacity if necessary.”

Residents in Florida turned to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the growing problem, blaming DeSantis, who is presently fighting in court to abolish mask regulations in school districts and other regions of the state.

“At any given time, the Daytona morgue can hold about three or four bodies. “This is a nightmare,” one Twitter user expressed his displeasure.

“You would think that @GovRonDeSantis would have learnt from other states’ experiences and been considerably more prepared,” someone else tweeted. This is New York at the start of the pandemic.”

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday that Florida is one of the states with an intensive care unit (ICU) capacity of over 90% in hospitals. The state of Florida is currently at 94 percent capacity.

DeSantis stated early on, “We are not shutting down.” This is a condensed version of the information.