COVID claims that Twitter should ban Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Holocaust, according to AJCongress.

The American Jewish Congress has called for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to be permanently banned from Twitter because she is a “unrepentant disinformation mill” on both the Holocaust and COVID-19.

Twitter removed the Georgia legislator from the platform on Monday after he claimed in a message that COVID-19 was not risky for anyone under the age of 65 who are not obese.

The disinformation policy breach, which resulted in a 12-hour ban, happened after she made contentious statements regarding COVID measures in which she referenced the Holocaust.

In June, she apologized for comparing COVID safety standards to how Jews were forced to “wear a gold star” before being “placed in trains and sent to death chambers in Nazi Germany.”

“I made a mistake,” she admitted, adding that “no analogy to the Holocaust” exists.

She did, however, refer to Nazi Germany again after the apology when she stated individuals who President Joe Biden wanted to go door-to-door to urge vaccine take-up were like “medical brown shirts.”

This reference to the paramilitary army formed in the 1920s, which targeted Jews and aided Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, was criticised by Jewish groups.

The American Jewish Congress recognized parallels between Greene’s remarks on COVID and the Holocaust, and asked on Twitter to take permanent action against him, saying, “We do not make this demand for Greene’s suspension lightly.”

In a statement published with This website, it added, “Greene’s activities come as no surprise to us, given her proclivity for spreading falsehoods about Jews and the Holocaust.”

It went on to say, “Greene is an unrepentant disinformation factory who should be permanently banned from Twitter.”

Greene had been “deliberately promoting falsehoods about the Holocaust to help build her political position, putting the Jewish community’s safety at peril,” according to the AJCongress.

Greene is also attempting to increase her political power at the expense of public health by purposefully misinforming the public about lawful COVID public safety measures, according to the report.

Greene’s office and Twitter have been approached for comment by this publication.

Greene has previously accused social media corporations such as Twitter of stifling free speech in July.

“Not only are we blocked, suspended, or entirely thrown off…for stating our political ideas and….” she told conservative news outlet Newsmax. This is a condensed version of the information.