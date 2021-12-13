COVID Cases in Florida are increasing at a faster rate than in any other state.

COVID-19 cases are increasing faster in Florida than in any other U.S. state, just days after the Omicron variant’s first cases were detected there.

The Sunshine State had an 185 percent spike in average daily COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days, according to data from The New York Times as of Monday. It now records 1,941 cases each day on average.

In the last two weeks, average daily COVID infections have increased by 43% across the country.

According to data from the New York Times, 1,404 people are admitted to hospitals each day with COVID-19. Over the last 14 days, this figure has climbed by 6%.

Over the course of the pandemic, Florida has been the site of some of the most deadly COVID-19 waves in the United States. Over 62,000 people have died as a result of the sickness.

According to data from the New York Times, Florida has 62 percent of its population fully vaccinated. It is one of just a few states that guarantees that if someone refuses to take a vaccine, they will be eligible for unemployment benefits if they lose their job because of their beliefs.

Governor Ron DeSantis has fought vaccination mandates on many occasions.

On December 2, Florida Republicans led by DeSantis stepped up their opposition to President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses by announcing that businesses who refuse to comply with the mandate will be offered government funds.

Last week, Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant found by South African scientists that appears to be more transmissible than prior strains of the virus, was discovered in Florida. According to local news reports, the variant has been found in at least three people in the state.

The virus’s highly modified variant has been discovered in at least 30 states and 69 counties. The variant has been reported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, according to data from the New York Times as of December 12.

Omicron has been discovered in 68 nations around the world, according to the statistics.

According to South African scientists, Omicron may be less severe than Delta in terms of illness severity. This is a condensed version of the information.