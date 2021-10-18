COVID cases in Florida are among the lowest in the US two months after a high-water mark.

After a significant rise in illnesses as the Delta variant expanded across the state, Florida appears to be nearing the end of its coronavirus outbreak.

According to data from The New York Times, cases in Florida have been declining in recent weeks, with a 48 percent decline in infections over the last two weeks. Florida has one of the lowest case counts (per 100,000 persons) of any state, with an average of roughly 2,600 new cases each day during the last seven days.

At the end of June, the number of cases in Florida began to rise. According to the New York Times, the number of cases has dropped to around 2,400 per day, the lowest level since July. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida reported more than 27,000 new cases in a single day this summer, a record high since the pandemic began (CDC).

The state is no longer classified as having “high” community transmission, but rather as having “significant” transmission, according to the CDC. Florida has a seven-day percent positive rate of 3 to 4.9 percent, which is lower than all but two states. According to the CDC, the rates of seven-day positive are fewer than 3% in both California and Hawaii.

With the exception of California, Florida has had fewer cases per capita over the past seven days than every other state in the contiguous United States. On a per capita basis, Hawaii’s seven-day case rate is lower than Florida’s.

According to the CDC, around 80% of Florida’s adult population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to data from a Johns Hopkins University tracker, the Sunshine State hasn’t experienced a large increase in vaccinations in recent months, and it’s unclear why cases are decreasing.

One of the most plausible hypotheses is that the Delta variation has reached the end of its evolutionary cycle, at least for the time being. Two-month spikes in cases have been followed by a drop in infections throughout the epidemic. According to Jason Salemi, an epidemiology professor at the University of South Florida, the variation “burned through the population” and may be having trouble infecting others.

Thomas Unnasch is a prominent professor of public health at the University of Michigan. This is a condensed version of the information.